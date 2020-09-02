Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Talk About Relationships, Say 'Love Is Complicated'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored couples of the small screen. ‘DiVek’ as fans call them, have often set an example of true love and their posts on social media are proof. Being social media enthusiasts, they are quite popular among their fans and give pieces of advice regarding relationships from time to time. In a recent interview with MX player, Divyanka mentioned some unspoken truths about her relationship with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya on how to keep the spark alive

When asked about her take on an open relationship in a marriage, Divyanka said that no one should judge any relationship. She asserted how everyone has problems and it’s their decision at the end of the day. According to Vivek, however, there’s nothing that can define what keeps the spark alive. An open relationship can either make or break the marriage. He concluded by saying that people should do what they feel is right and whatever helps them sleep at night.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi gets candid about her love life amid lockdown

Love in times of social media

When asked about his take on love in times of social media, Vivek said that he finds that couples tend to go a little overboard when it comes to portraying their love on social media. He mentioned that most couples project a happy exaggerated picture of themselves on social media and the others tend to compare their relationship and end up feeling terrible.

Divyanka too added to this and said that social media is beautiful to look at, however, one should not compare based on it. She added that every relationship has fights, sorrows and problems. The couple concluded by saying that ‘love is complicated.’

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Her Nickname In An Adorable Post For Her Dad; See Here

The most sought-after couple of the small screen, ‘DiVek,’ met on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabattein. From there, their journey as lovers has garnered significant popularity. They are titled as a match made in heaven and an epitome of a fairytale romance. However, it wasn’t love at first sight. Even though they were co-stars, they didn’t interact much with each other, until a co-star played cupid and introduced them. The duo gained more popularity when they won the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 8. They have a huge fan following on social media as they post cute pictures of themselves as well as heartfelt notes and thoughts to each other.

Also Read: Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Won More Than 10 Awards For 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Is Still Fan-favourite; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.