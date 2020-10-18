Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Has Appeared In Many Different On-screen Avatars, See List

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. She is most commonly known for playing the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She made her acting debut in 2003. With a career spanning over two decades, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself.

Even before playing the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein, she has appeared in many popular Indian television daily soaps. Here are the many avatars that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has appeared in on-screen that are loved by fans. Read further ahead to know more about these shows.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s different on-screen avatars

Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann

Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann is a Hindi language drama that premiered on August 14, 2006, and aired on the channel Zee TV. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a small city woman, Vidya, who reaches Delhi after marrying Sagar, a rich businessman. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was cast to play the lead character of Vidya/ Divya on the show that went off-air on May 28, 2009.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a Hindi language drama that premiered on December 3, 2013, and aired on the channel Star Plus. The plot of the series revolves around the love story of a Tamil dentist Dr Ishita Iyer and a Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla. Raman Bhalla's daughter, Ruhi Bhalla and Ishita Iyer become emotionally attached to each other and due to the circumstances, Ishita and Raman marry each other and later fall in love. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was cast to play the lead character of Dr Ishita Iyer on the show that went off-air on December 18, 2019.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is a Hindi language romantic comedy web-series that cast Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Rajeev Khandelwal as the lead characters. The plot of the web series revolves around two hotel management students, Nitya and Vikram who later become chefs. The web series premiered on September 3, 2019, on the OTT platform, ALT Balaji. The series is also available on the OTT platform, ZEE5.

