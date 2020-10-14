Divyanka Tripathi Asks Fans To 'double Tap' On Latest Pic: 'Why Aren't You Liking Things?'

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her and ask her fans a question. In the picture, the actor is seen standing in her balcony and gazing at something as she is captured by the camera. She is seen wearing a black tank top and completed her look with open hair. Not to miss the mauvy lip colour that made her look even more gorgeous.

Divyanka Tripathi posted the picture by asking fans if October is getting too hot or it is just people’s passionate souls on fire. She further asked her fans why they are not liking things enough anymore. In the end, Divyanka Tripathi stated that life has not gone so bad yet and asked her fans to double tap on her picture right now. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s picture.

Fans in a huge number complimented Divyanka Tripathi for her picture. Several users also told her that her frames suit her. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram picture.

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s bizarre placard

Earlier, Divyanka shared a picture where she showcased a handmade placard that was painted by both her and Vivek Dahiya. However, it consisted of an ‘exoskeleton’ of an insect namely ‘cicada’. As Divyanka suggested, these insects are ‘curious yet interesting’ who possess the ability to produce ‘melodic sound’ through their ‘hollow membrane’ in the abdomen which is called ‘Timbal’. Divyanka posted the placard with the note, "On the placard hand-painted by us what you see is not an insect but the exoskeleton (discarded shell like snake's skin) of Cicada a very interesting and curious insect that produces melodic sound from its hollow membrane in abdomen called Timbal. Nature always surprises me.The more you learn you realise, how less you know!". Check out the weird placard here:

Divyanka and Vivek's vacation

Divyanka and Vivek have taken some time out from their hectic schedule and jetted off for a mini-vacay in Mahabaleshwar. There, the duo escaped from their usual routine and are spending some time close to mother nature. From trekking to exploring jungles, the couple has done it all.

Previously, they also planted trees together. Divyanka expressed that she would like to return to the place to see how they turn all ‘lush and green’. The placard post came right after this, so the two might have made handmade placards to mark the trees planted by them.

