Interesting Titles From Divyanka Tripathi's Library That You Should Consider Reading

In the month of August, Divyanka Tripathi posted a picture that featured her amazing collection of books from her library. Thus one can say that the actor is quite a reader due to her amazing collection of books. Hence, here is a look at some of the books from Divyanka Tripathi’s library that one must give a shot.

Divyanka Tripathi's book collection has quite some gems

The Caged Tigress by Arundhati Hinge

The Caged Tigress speaks volumes about the term emotional abuse. In modern times when mental health is a serious issue, the book manages to shed light on such subjects which are quite prevalent in society. The story revolves around the life of Dr Aadya who accepts a match brought by her father. She eventually does develop a romantic connection with her husband. However, later on, she realises that he has a whole different side to him. It is during this time she faces depression and encounters the term emotional abuse for the very first time. The story of the legendary queen Manikarnika is also used amid the story to further maintain enthusiasm throughout the book.

Magic by Danielle Steel

Magic is a book that speaks of a traditional white dinner held annually in Paris. Three interconnected couples often visit the place for dinner and have made it a tradition over the years. The story speaks of friendship, love and elegance among the three couples and how different paths could be set for each one of them. Their lives are celebrated in the book. However, things are bound to change during one such white dinner, this is where the magic element happens.

Custody by Manju Kapur

Custody is a book with quite a grey tone to it. The book speaks of a divorce between a couple, Shagun and Raman. Shagun leaves her now ex-husband for another man and thus a whole drama is created due to it. However, the custody of her children hangs in the balance. It is now up to Shagun to decide if she wants to pay the price of losing her children or to choose her complete freedom with her newfound love.

You Can Sell by Shiv Khera

This book written by Shiv Khera follows the principles of selling oneself to achieve a greater good. The book explores the various avenues one dives into to “sell” themselves for a cause. From a salesman to a marriage proposal, people often try to sell themselves and that is where the book focuses on. The book speaks about how one can manage to be able to sell their ideas and ideals for a greater motive when faced with appropriate situations to do so.

Ikigai

Ikigai is basically a book that sheds light on the Japanese secret to a long and happy life. The book speaks of a belief people from Japan have what they term as Ikigai. It is this aspect that helps them to get out of bed each morning and thus deal with life with a smile. The book also highlights the island of Okinawa where people have been living for the longest time and have had a long and fulfilling life. The book offers a way to discover your own Ikigai in life and thus find purpose.

