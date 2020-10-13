Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Hits Back At Troll Who Said She 'can't Stay Without Makeup & AC'

Owing to the power cuts in Mumbai, on October 12, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Twitter to pen her views about the same. She tweeted in Hindi, 'à¤•à¤¾à¤® à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤•à¤²à¥‡, à¤…à¤¬ à¤¬à¥‡à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤”à¤° à¤¬à¥‡à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚. à¤­à¤ˆ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤—à¤¾ à¤†à¤œ à¤¬à¤‚à¤¬à¤ˆ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¿à¤œà¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ?', which roughly translates to, 'Out of work, literally just sitting idle and roaming around without work. Can someone please tell me why there is no electricity in Bombay today?'.

Soon, a user wrote, 'à¤à¤• à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤•à¤…à¤ª à¤•à¥‡,à¤¬à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾ AC à¤•à¥‡ à¤­à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥€à¤–à¥‹ à¤®à¥ˆà¤¡à¤® à¤¦à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾!', which translates to, 'One day, please learn to live without makeup and the air conditioner.' As soon as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya stumbled upon the user's comment, she was quick to give it back to him with a befitting reply. Divyanka also penned down her comment in Hindi. Hitting back at the user, the actor asked the former to not be an 'unnecessary hero'.

Tripathi went on to mention that she had some work related to the government in which no makeup was required. More so, she also fumed over people who time and again drop such comments so confidently, as if there's a Bigg Boss camera installed everywhere. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya urged the user to write something good, bless people, and if he can't, she asked him to look after his own work.

Diyvanka: 'Please write good, otherwise, look after your own work'

As soon as Divyanka's post was up, netizens hailed the actor for her reply. 'Perfect reply', wrote a user. Many also went on to call her a 'savage queen'. A user backed Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and penned, 'Sir kon sa makeup bijli se hota hai..baki kaam ni ruke hai kya locals office works even work from home just bcoz can't use the internet if there is no power supply.' (Sir, which makeup needs electricity? There is a lot of other work too, that needs to be done from home, with the help of electricity).

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The series also stars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee among others. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel became household names after their roles as Ishita and Raman Bhalla received much love from the audience.

