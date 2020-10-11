Divyanka Tripathi's Library Is A Heaven For All Book Lovers; See Her Collection Here

Divyanka Tripathi is an avid book reader. She shared a sneak peek of her book collection on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Divyanka was seen posing in front of her bookshelf that had numerous books. From the novel Magic by Danielle Steel to The Caged Tigress, Divyanka had it all. Here’s a list of some of the must-reads from Divyanka’s collection.

1. Magic: A Novel by Danielle Steel

Danielle Steel an American novelist, is predominantly known for her romance novels. The novel portrays the alluring White Dinners that take place every in Paris. It captures the lives of three interconnected couples and the ups and downs they face. The main protagonist Jean-Philippe Dumas is a long time participant of the White Dinner. He selects three couples to attend this extravagant event. On the eve of one such dinner, their lives change forever.

2. The Caged Tigress by Arundhati Hinge

The Caged Tigress by Arundhati Hinge is packed with themes such as love, hurt, depression, pain, awareness and inspiration. But most of all it involves the great essence of history. The book focuses on the emotional abuse that young girls have to face. The main protagonist Dr Aadya who is well-educated gets married to the man her father chose. However, things worsen after marriage for Dr Aadya. The story of emotional abuse is entangled with the historic tale of Manikarnika or Rani Laxmibai.



3. Custody by Manju Kapur

The book revolves around Raman and Shagun who try to seek love and companionship. After being married for almost a decade, Shagun decides to leave Raman for another man. However, she is torn between the custody of her two young children and her freedom. In the book, Manju carefully narrates the repercussions that couples face before and after a divorce.

4. You Can Sell by Shiv Khera

You Can Sell by Shiv Khera portrays the qualities one requires in order to win professionally. The central theme of the book uses principles and not tactics to sell anything. Tactics are mere manipulations whereas principles are a foundation of integrity. The book is a stepping stone to success.

5. A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

Khaled Hosseini is known for his art of storytelling that captivates the reader. A Thousand Splendid Suns is one such similar narrative by the author. It captures the events that take place in the last thirty years in Afghanistan. The book narrates the events of the Soviet invasion to the reign of the Taliban. The book is a tale of two generations that are faced with war and how they manage to survive through it all.

