Divyanka Tripathi Brings Back The 90s In Her Latest Photoshoot

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi best known for her role of Ishita in the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor of the popular television show is currently shooting for its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein. Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her social media account to post a few pictures from a photoshoot. Check out the pictures here.

#Dreamy

Divyanka Tripathi wore a printed sari in the picture. She captioned the picture with a simple #Dreamy on her social media account. Netizens said that the actor looked like a beauty queen in the picture. She wore a yellow coloured printed sari and wore a pair of heavy earrings to complement the look. Divyanka kept her makeup to a minimum as she smiled at the lens.

#Content

Divyanka Tripathi looked like a vision to behold in a green coloured sari. The sari had a printed floral pattern, which looked amazing on the actor. Divyanka accessorised the look with a pair of heavy green earrings and a huge ring. She also wore green and golden coloured bangles to complement the attire.

#Playful

Divyanka Tripathi was a vision to behold in a yellow and orange coloured sari. The sari had a printed pattern of it, which only added glamour to the outfit. She wore a pair of heavy ethnic earrings to complete the look. Divyanka left her hair open in soft waves and wore a pair of multi-coloured bangles in her hand.

