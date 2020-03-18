Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Have A Honeymoon 'travel Gone Wrong' Story

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most beloved power couples from the Indian television industry. The two are also frequent travellers, as they enjoy going on short vacations to different parts of the world. However, not all of their trips have been pleasant. In a recent exclusive interview with a news channel, Vivek Dahiya revealed how his honeymoon trip with his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, had a 'travel gone wrong' moment.

Vivek Dahiya talks about a 'travel gone wrong' moment

During the interview with the entertainment news channel, Vivek Dahiya recalled an incident from his honeymoon with Divyanka Tripathi. He revealed that he and Divyanka Tripathi were travelling from London to Paris. However, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were running late and could have missed their flight. Vivek Dahiya then said that he actually wanted to go back, but they luckily managed to catch the flight at the last moment.

Vivek Dahiya then added that he never told Divyanka Tripathi that he actually wanted to go back. He did not want her to think that he was an irresponsible husband. Moreover, later in the flight, Divyanka Tripathi also wanted to order some food. At that moment, two Indians sitting behind them came to their rescue. They had overheard Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's conversation and knew about their plight. So, they offered to buy the food for them. Vivek Dahiya then directed addressed those two good samaritans and thanked them for their help.

As of now, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are trying to stay at home and are practising social distancing just like everyone else. However, that does not mean that they do not interact with their fans. In fact, the two often show off their love on social media, and recently, they even spread awareness about Coronavirus together.

