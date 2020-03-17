The Debate
The Debate
'Divyanka Tripathi Faces Netizens' Ire For 'insensitive' Tweet Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Television News

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Twitter to tweet about the coronavirus effects. This post has put her in a storm. This is how fans are reacting to it.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Divyanka Tripathi

The whole world has practically been shut down as a safety measure due to the Coronavirus pandemic. During this pandemic situation, TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has found herself in a bit of a storm. Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Twitter account to tweet about the less traffic which will aid in the making of metro and getting the roads done. This was not liked by fans and the storm caught on. Take a look at the tweet here.

Read Also| Amitabh Bachchan-Divyanka Tripathi's Fun Video Gets Epic Response From Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi’s tweet:

 

Divyanka Tripathi’s tweet has made fans unhappy, and this is how they are reacting:

Read Also| Divyanka Tripathi To Share Screen With THIS Bollywood Actor | Watch Here

Read Also| Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Vivek Dahiya Are Couple Goals; Here's The Proof

Read Also| Divyanka Tripathi Teases Her New Upcoming Show With BTS Pics On Instagram 

Read Also| Divyanka Tripathi’s Husband Vivek Dahiya Asked For THIS Under Her Latest Picture

 

 

