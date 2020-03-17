'Divyanka Tripathi Faces Netizens' Ire For 'insensitive' Tweet Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The whole world has practically been shut down as a safety measure due to the Coronavirus pandemic. During this pandemic situation, TV actor Divyanka Tripathi has found herself in a bit of a storm. Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Twitter account to tweet about the less traffic which will aid in the making of metro and getting the roads done. This was not liked by fans and the storm caught on. Take a look at the tweet here.

Divyanka Tripathi’s tweet:

With such less traffic in Mumbai, it

seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Divyanka Tripathi’s tweet has made fans unhappy, and this is how they are reacting:

But DT those labour workers r humans too and roads n metros can be built later on when things get settled down..why to keep their lives at stake considering so many labour workers works. — Zoha khan (@Zohakhan73) March 17, 2020

This tweet is kind of insensitive not expected from you — . (@ifangirl91) March 17, 2020

Madam..lives of workers aren’t important? How they should come for work if entire India is asked to stay at home? They may be daily labour but yet govt won’t allow fathering for work on public projects right ? — Chirayu R. Mankad🇮🇳 (@cmankad) March 17, 2020

Beauty without brain suits you😂🙏 — gauri sharma (@sgauri1) March 17, 2020

Madam .this road and construction work can be done later it's an emergency for everyone. .metro workers r also human. .. — sk (@khannashw) March 17, 2020

*Quickly" is the Key but I doubt if that would happen because that ain't the concern right now and it should not be as well. Better to stay indoors and practice strict hygiene for the betterment of everyone! — Anshika Srivastava (@Anshi_24) March 17, 2020

