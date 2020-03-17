Divyanka Tripathi Deletes Tweet On Mumbai's Roads After Flak, But Asks 'Where's Humanity?'

Citizens across the world are taking precautions to battle coronavirus/COVID-19. Governments have asked educational institutions, theatres and malls to be shut, while urging people to avoid public gatherings. As Mumbai roads wore a comparatively deserted look following the guidelines, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya quipped how it was the right time to complete the construction of roads, bridges and metros.

The TV actor got flak for her tweet, as netizens called it ‘insensitive’ and asked her if the lives of workers at these sites were not important amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Ye Hai Mohabbatein star deleted her tweet following the criticism and apologised.

My apologies. Point taken. https://t.co/WXQUkRFee1 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that as humans, we were all ‘susceptible to errors.’ However, she seemed unhappy over the comments, asking if people were not ‘capable of forgiving and moving on’ in the ‘volatile and violent social media world.’The actor also asked if everything had to be ‘news and point of argument’, adding, “Where’s humanity there?”

Here’s the post:

We all are humans and susceptible to errors.

In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON?

Should everything be News & point of argument? Where's humanity there? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

“With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads,” she had captioned the tweet along with the video.

In the video shot from the car, she shared how the roads would be completed when the coronavirus scare would be over, since otherwise the roads are never empty and it is hard for the workers to complete all constructions.

Meanwhile, as 137 cases and 3 deaths were reported in India, even film associations decided to halt shooting of films, TV and web series from March 19-31. The release of films like Sooryavanshi has been postponed for the time being.

