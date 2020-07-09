Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Share Pictures Of Quarantine Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple shared glimpses of their celebration and the arrangements they made for their quarantine celebration. Here is how the couple spent their anniversary, check out the pictures they shared on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi shared a couple of photographs where she can be seen cutting a cake with her husband, Vivek. There are candles on the table and the couple is all smiles. The two shared the cakes and Divyanka attached a sweet note along with it.

The actor wrote that nothing can match the magic her husband’s presence creates in her life. She also wrote that lest did she know four years back that they were creating a happily ever after for real. Check out the post below.

Divyanka took to her social media handle and shared a doodle she had made for her marriage anniversary. The actor had made two birds denote ‘love birds’ and wrote a message next to it. She wrote “love you to the moon and back” for her husband on the occasion of their anniversary. The actor had even expressed how the pandemic had changed everything in life and has changed how people function. She wrote in the caption of her post explaining how she has doodled on board to express her love for her husband. Check out the post below.

Vivek Dahiya also shared a couple of posts on his social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations. He posted an adorable photo with Divyanka Tripathi in which he was suited up while Divyanka was seen wearing a lehenga. He captioned the picture as, “As long as we have each other”.

He shared another post in which he was seen pouring champagne into a glass. Sharing the video, he wrote in the post that he was celebrating his marriage. Check out the post below.

On the work front, Divya Tripathi was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, which was a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein enjoyed a huge viewership throughout the years it was aired. Divyanka played the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in the show and had won many awards for her portrayal in the show.

