Divyanka Tripathi Asks If Women In Our Society Are 'Empowered Or Impoverished'; See Post

On Saturday, October 3, television actor Divyanka Tripathi took a moment to vent out her agitation regarding news that has surfaced about women in 'recent times'. Questioning if women in our society are empowered or impoverished, the actor revealed that she is agitated by the prolonged behavioural pattern which has diminished society to an extent, where women have been criticised daily and have become an ‘easy target’.

Divyanka Tripathi questions society

Women in our society- Empowered or Impoverished?

This write up is a vent out after reading diverse news in recent times. I am appalled by a chronic behaviour pattern!

The moment you see a woman smiling after her beau or even ex's demise you call her cold hearted.

If she fights for her rights you call her insane; dare she not post a picture when the husband is ailing, she'll be tagged as insane.

The post shared by Divyanka also shed light on how, over the years women have been demeaned by society for not being appropriately dressed, partying or consuming liquor.

In any scandal she'll be the easiest target and if she's raped, you demean her citing she was inappropriately dressed/ belonged to a sect/ had boyfriends/ partied too much or had liquor.

And makeup is definitely forbidden in any above circumstances as that reflects on her low character!

Her heart-wrenching write-up also compares the Sati era to modern times. The actor wonders if the society has evolved from the epoch, wherein women had no stake in deciding what to make of their life, where they were burnt live on their husband’s death bed. Moreover, she urged everyone that society needs to stop ‘witch-hunting’.

What's becoming of our society?

Are we really more evolved than the 'Sati-Pratha' era?

Unless we stop 'witch-hunting', none of this will end!

In the end, Divyanka recommended everyone to stop gossiping, vilifying women insensibly and putting an end to all the judgemental remarks. According to her, freedom of speech and expression is an essential tool in today’s time. Concluding her note, she added that the society needs to stop destroying ‘humanity’.

Before blaming the political system, law makers and the police, let's face the mirror.

It's our society's fault-- hogging on gossips, tarnishing people insensibly, forgetting that judgemental remarks leave a deep impact on the receiver's soul.



Freedom to speech & expression is a tool of modern times. Let's not destroy humanity with this unparalleled weapon.

वरना यह सिर्फ 'बंदर के हाँथ में उस्तरा' बन कर रह जायेगा.

