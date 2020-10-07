Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Share Pics From Their Adventurous Mahabaleshwar Trip

Popular TV couple Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya finally took some time out from their hectic schedule and jetted off together to spend some quality time together for a vacay. The couple, who have been in their Mumbai home ever since the lockdown, escaped their usual routine and went off to Mahabaleshwar for a much-needed change. Vivek shared a glimpse of his quality time with his wife on Instagram while describing the amount of fun the two are experiencing.

Divyanka Triptahi, Vivek Dahiya jet off for vacay

In the pictures, the adorable couple can be seen spending time while exploring a jungle. The two seem to have gone for a forest trail together. In the first picture, Vivek can be seen holding Divyanka in his arms amid a lush green environment while in the other pictures, the two can be seen walking down the forest arms in arms and exploring their surrounding. While captioning the post, the actor teased his fans with the famous song Do Pyaar Karne Wale Jungle Mein with a unique twist. He wrote, “Do pyar karne wale jungle mein khoye nahi jaake aa gaye”

Read: Divyanka Tripathi Asks If Women In Our Society Are 'Empowered Or Impoverished'; See Post

Read: Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel To Team Up For New Project After 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'



Apart from this, giving a sneak peek of their trail in the jungle, Vivek also shared a series of videos on his Instagram story which is sure to leave the fans mesmerized because of the beauty that the place beholds. In the video, Vivek said, “We are in the forest for a trail and it feels so nice to be surrounded by lush green trees and beauty. It's so much soothing and relaxing.” He also panned the camera towards Divyanka and showed how she is enjoying her time during the trail. Divyanka was seen walking in a very thin wooden plank in the jungle and playfully asked her husband to not reveal to his fans that she was trying to learn the art of catwalk.



Meanwhile, Divyanka also shared some lovely pictures from the couple’s evening time together at their room’s balcony. In one of the pictures, Divyanka can be seen looking at the beautiful picturesque landscape while in the other, the couple can be seen posing for a selfie, giving major couple goals.

Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Is 'looking For Some Ab-normal Times', Says She Feels 'fatigued'

Read: List Of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Television Shows Before 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'

(Image credit: Vivek Dahiya/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.