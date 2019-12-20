Divyanka Tripathi's Astonishing Makeover From Ishita To Shanno

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is best known for her portrayal of Ishita Bhalla in the hit television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show was immensely popular and garnered several television accolades in its time. The show has now gotten a spin-off with the title Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Share Their Movie Night Snaps

Divyanka's makeover from Ishita to Shanno

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi's 35th Birthday Celebration In London Will Make You Want To Join In

The actor currently shared a photo of her make up transformation for her character Shanno. She received a minor backlash from some trolls for her look. The actor hit back at them with a fitting reply and shut them up for good. Most of her fans, however, were excited to see the transformation and praised her. The actor mentioned that most of the makeup was indeed done by her. This was something that the fans appreciated.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi: When The YHM Actor Stunned Fans With Her Style Game In 2019

Divyanka has been one of the most known and popular faces in television history ever since she starred in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor also managed to feature in the Forbes list and secured 79th position in the list. Last year the actor was at 94th, however, due to constant work and dedication she has climbed up the ranks and is considered one of the most famous and influential actors on television.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares #IshRa's Re-shaadi Sequence With Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.