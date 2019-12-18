Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Share Their Movie Night Snaps

Celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya who is known for their prominent work in the television industry are on a vacation to London. The couple has been sharing their cute and adorable pictures on their social media. The couple recently stepped out for a movie and they chronicled the outing in a series of photos they posted on social media. In the picture, Vivek is seen clicking the selfies as he hugs his wife Divyanka while the two are dressed in black winter clothes. The fans of the couple have been in frenzy with their London trip photo collection and they hope to see more of it. Read more to know about the vacations posts shared by the couple on their social media.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's photos from the trip

Divyanka had shared a set of videos on her Instagram account in which the duo can be seen showing off their dance moves in an empty parking lot in London. They had also uploaded some photos from the amusement park which received great response from their fans. Reportedly, Divyanka has been going back and forth from London to Mumbai in order to make it for her shoot schedules. On the work front, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off air and the story will change to a spin-off based on Raman Bhalla and Ishita Bhalla’s niece, Dr. Prisha. The fans of the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor are surely going to miss her as Ishi Maa in the television show.

