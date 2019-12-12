Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares #IshRa's Re-shaadi Sequence With Family

Popular television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going off-air soon. Reportedly, the last episode of the romantic-drama will air on December 18, 2019. From December 19, 2019, the spin-off of the series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein will replace it. Recently, lead actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few pictures from the sets of the show, where Ishra is seen performing marriage rituals. The whole YHM family is also featured in the pictures. She captioned the slideshow and wrote, "#Ishra's re-Shaadi sequence with family. Won't we miss them all?"

Ishita aka Divyanka is seen wearing a red Punjabi full-sleeves suit. Whereas, Raman aka Karan is in a monochrome patiala-kurta in the picture. Other characters of the show- Mihika, Simmi, Yug, Romi and Ishar's parents are also dressed for the re-shaadi sequence. After running for six-long years, the show has finally come to its end. The audience and fans of YHM flooded the comments section requesting IshRa to come back soon.

Details of Yeh Hai Chahatein

The spin-off will go on air from December 19, 2019. It will be telecasted at 10.30 pm from Monday to Friday on Star Plus. The plot of the show will follow a similar story as YHM. But the twist is that this time, the makers will narrate the story and struggles of a single mother. The lead character Preesha will be essayed by the TV actor Sargun Kaur Luthra.

