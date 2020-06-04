Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Tries Husband Vivek's Workout, Climbs 25 Floors; Watch Video

As the lockdown continues to keep people inside their homes, television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently gave a sneak peek into their workout session. Vivek Dahiya shared a couple of short videos on the story board of his social media handle. In the video, Vivek informed 'Divek' fans that after an hour-long workout session at home, his wife Divyanka had managed to climb 25 floors.

READ | Nia Sharma & Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Show How To Style Royal Blue Formals Like A Boss

Interestingly, in the videos, Vivek Dahiya mentioned that it was the first day of Divyanka trying out his workout routine. As the video progressed, Divyanka and Vivek are seen reaching the 25th floor and just when he asked Divyanka to climb five more floors, she adorably refused. Later in the video, Divyanka promised Vivek that she will try climbing 30 floors tomorrow. As soon as the videos started surfing in their story session, many of 'Divek' fan pages on the internet showered love on the couple and re-shared the video. Scroll down to watch:

READ | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Opens Up About Her NCC Days; Read Full Details

READ | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Vivek Dahiya Reveal The Idea Behind 'One Reason Films'

Divyanak Tripathi Dahiya's quarantine

Apart from working out with her husband, Divyanka has also channeled her inner photographer in various instances during the lockdown. Recently, the 35-year-old actor shared a selfie on her Instagram handle. She was seen posing for the picture while enjoying the evening sunset from her balcony. A few days back, she treated her fans with a bunch of throwback pictures. Summing up her NCC (National Cadet Corps) experience while sharing multiple pictures, Divyanka wrote a brief caption. On the other side, Vivek Dahiya has also frequently shared the glimpses of his workout regime.

Talking about her professional front, Divyanka was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired on Star Plus. Last year, after completing six successful years of television air time, the family-drama came to an end. Soon after the show completed its run, the spin-off the serial Yeh Hai Chahatein managed to create the same magic. Divyanka and her co-star Karan Patel were seen in some of the episodes of spin-off series.

Divyanka was recently seen in a commercial ad with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. She rose to fame with numerous TV series such as Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale among many others. Recently, she has started her own production house titled One Reason Films, in partnership with Vivek Dahiya.

READ | Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Scenic Vacation In Wales

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.