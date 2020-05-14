Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Scenic Vacation In Wales

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame recently shared stunning pictures from her vacation in Wales. She captioned the post that she is following the trend as everybody has been posting pictures from their best vacation amid the lockdown.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s vacation throwback

Since most people are confined to their homes amid the pandemic. People are taking to social media to share throwback pictures of the best vacations that they have taken. Divyanka Tripathi decided to follow the trend as she posted throwback pictures from her vacation in Wales. In the pictures posted, she can be seen enjoying the scenery in the outdoors. She can be seen dressed in a white full sleeve top with a pair of black checked pants. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also added knee-high leather boots to complete the look. Her hair has been tied in a ponytail, she has opted for nude look with a bold red lips. She can be seen enjoying the vibe in the first picture while she is settled and posing with her face resting on her palm in the second picture posted.

In the caption for the post, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has written that she is just following what everybody else around the world has been doing. She has written that since the world is living on throwbacks, she decided to show her followers her throwback photos. She has also written towards the end that she would love to go back. Have a look at the post from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

