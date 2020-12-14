Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Gets Adorable Birthday Surprise From Husband Vivek Dahiya

On the occasion of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s birthday, her husband Vivek Dahiya gave her an adorable surprise. She took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the surprise she received on her birthday. She also gave a small glimpse of what she gave her husband in return to her birthday surprise. See what Vivek Dahiya planned for Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s birthday.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s birthday surprise

As Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently turned a year older, she took to her Instagram handle to share how her husband made her feel special with a beautiful surprise. She shared a clip in her Instagram stories and depicted how she got a surprise from Vivek Dahiya. In the clip, she shared a glimpse of her dinner date and stated how they had just cut a cake and when she entered the room, she found out that her husband had prepared a cute birthday surprise for her.

She then turned the camera towards her husband who wished her a happy birthday and then showed how Vivek got a cake for her and decked up the table with a fancy umbrella and a picture of them together.

In the video, her husband also mentioned how he made the cake for her to which Divyanka responded with surprise. She felt overwhelmed to receive a beautiful surprise and gave her husband a peck on his hand and cheeks.

In one of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s next Instagram stories, she posed with the same umbrella with a yummy-looking cake having a lovely heart in the middle.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s photos

Here are a few Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s photos that she posted recently on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen in a beautiful black dress with a white floral print and elegantly holding a glass of a cocktail drink. Looking at the glow on her face in Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s photos fans' hearts melted and they showered several wishes in the comments. In the caption, she stated how at times people around one make them feel like a goddess. She also added that here she was a three-armed one since the man behind him froze in that pose for more than an hour. So finally she decided a side pose to satisfy her picture hungry soul.

