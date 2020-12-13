On Juhi Parmar's Birthday, Here Are Some Rare And Unseen Pictures From The Actor's Past

Juhi Parmar's birthday is tomorrow, the 14th of December. The actor/model and television personality will turn 40 years old. The television actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for north of 20 years and rose to unfathomable amounts of fame with Kumkum: Pyaar Ka Bandhan, a soap opera in which she played the titular character. In the two decades that she has spent entertaining and enthralling Indian viewers, she has donned the caps of an actor, singer, dancer, television presenter and a reality tv star. In her initial days in the industry, she was a model as well. Today, in order to celebrate Juhi Parmar's career and contribution to the entertainment industry, some of Juhi Parmar's unseen pictures are being brought to the forefront.

Also Read: 'Kumkum' Fame Juhi Parmar To Make A Comeback With 'Hamari Wali Good News'

The first one is a throwback from the time had presumably kept her feet on stage for the first time. The event that is being talked about is Miss Rajasthan Beauty Pagent from the year 1999.

Here is the image for all to see (Source: Juhi Parmar's photos on Instagram):

The caption reads, "My debut on the ramp, the stage has always been my calling. Winning was only part of it, my journey started here. I may not have returned to the ramp again but this is a memory I shall treasure! #MissRajasthan1999"

Also Read: Juhi Parmar Opens Up About Female Characters Depicted In Television

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya December 7 Spoiler: Sherlyn Sabotages Mahira's Plan To Kill Preeta

On the occasion of Juhi Parmar's birthday, one of the most memorable moments in her career is being visited, which is her much-talked-about Bigg Boss 5 win. The second addition in the list of Juhi Parmar's photos shows her from that iconic moment. The show went on for 14 weeks and at that time, the eponymous and controversial Bigg Boss house housed 18 guests in total. Parmar persevered for 14 whole weeks and was hailed as the season's winner. At the time, she was only the second woman who had persevered and thrived at the Bigg Boss house. Juhi Parmar's predecessor in the same list was Shweta Tripathi.

Her Marriage:

Image Source: YouTube

The image that can be found below is from the time Juhi Parmar tied the knot with her then-boyfriend, Sachin Shroff. Although the fate of their marriage is known to everybody now, it is evident that she was as happy as one can be on her big day. The two even have a child together.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Posts Ethereal Photos In White Bathrobe; Fans Miss Hotels & Vacations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.