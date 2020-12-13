 When Divyanka Tripathi Missed Her Mom's Presence Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who shares a close bond with her family members, shares pictures of herself with her mother on various occasions on different social media platforms. During the lockdown phase amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the star expressed how much she missed her mom. She also called her creative and enterprising. The actor stated how one could not lock her down in lockdown as well. Here is everything Divyanka Tripathi spoke about her mother that you must check out right away:

When Divyanka Tripathi missed her mom's presence around

In an interview with Hindustan Times in May 2020, Divyanka Tripathi spoke about her mother, a Bharatanatyam dancer and a yoga expert, who conducted online classes to her academy children. The actor wished that she could be with her mom, as would occasionally prepare delicacies like Dahi Vada and Jalebis at home in Bhopal. Tripathi added that she missed her presence.

Talking about the pandemic situation and its impact on everyone, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that people had become a little bit laidback during that time. Explaining the same, she detailed her everyday routine. The actor expressed they would wake up late, sleep in often, but it was not the same for her mother. She called her mother disciplined, who would wake up on her usual time and finish all the household chores, follow her workout regime. Tripathi added that she had been doing the same for years without failing. Moving on, the star added that her mother managed the work for her academy.

Appreciating the efforts of her mother, Divyanka Tripathi explained that she would constantly work and manage home, along with the new responsibilities at the academy. However, the star said that she would never complain about the same. Tripathi added that her mother enjoyed the process, so nothing had changed for her at all during the government-announced nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed learning from her mom’s management skills, the way to balance tasks on the professional as well as the personal front. The star concluded by saying she had always been in awe of her.

