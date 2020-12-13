Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About Doing Bold Scenes On-screen And Her Digital Projects

Divyanka Tripathi is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Having been in the industry for over two decades, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. The actor was last seen on-screen in the web-series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala where she was seen in a completely different avatar.

Here is all about the time when Divyanka Tripathi opened up about doing bold scenes on-screen and her experience in the digital world that she has recently debuted in. Read further ahead to know more about Divyanka Tripathi’s views on kissing on-screen and more.

Divyanka Tripathi on doing bold scenes on-screen

While having a candid chat during an interview with SpotBoyE, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about how she feels about doing bold scenes on-screen. When she was asked if she had any apprehensions before getting into the world of web-series as they have many bold scenes, the actor revealed that she did give it a thought because it gets very tough.

Divyanka Tripathi said that she is not comfortable with doing bold scenes on-screen because she feels that it is not necessary to “show too much” as the audience is very intelligent. The audience nowadays has a wild imagination and it is not necessary to spoon-feed everything to them with smooching and other bold scenes.

Divyanka Tripathi revealed that before signing Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, she told the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor that if she is expecting the lead characters to be very “bold” then she might not be the right person for the show. But, Ekta Kapoor was very supportive and because she knows how Divyanka Tripathi is, she wrote the script keeping her in mind. Divyanka Tripathi also revealed that even though there were a few kissing scenes in the series, she cheated on them. It may look like she is kissing but she wasn’t really.

The actor said that more than bold scenes, it is the chemistry between the two actors that has to strike right. She revealed that before doing Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, she didn’t know co-star Rajeev Khandelwal at all but he is a wonderful actor and the two clicked with each other in no-time. Divyanka Tripathi also further added that after finishing a shot she would go to the monitor and check how the scene looks only to know “mere saas saasur ko kaisa lagega” (how her parents-in-law will feel.

