Divyanka Tripathi's Birthday: A Look At Her Pictures From Pre 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Days

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actors in India. She was born on December 14, 1984, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Fans have been following her since she rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Now as she turns 36, here are some pictures of Divyanka to look at before she made it big in the industry.

Divyanka Tripathi’s pictured from modelling days

In this picture, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen wearing a blue and red colour lehenga. The actor has tied her hair in a bun and can also be seen wearing a silver diamond-studded crown. Divyanaka Tripathi has worn golden colour hoop earrings and has applied subtle makeup.

These are pictures of the actor when she had barely begun working in the industry. Divyanka Tripathi has naturally always looked good, on-screen and off-screen. These pictures are major throwback pictures in the actor’s career.

In this picture, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen in a sporty look. She has worn a halter neck multi-coloured inner and has tied her long hair in a high pony-tail. Divyanka Tripathi has applied nude shade makeup.

In this picture, Divyanka Tripathi can be seen looking glamourous in a lavender colour sequin outfit. She has worn long and hanging golden colour stone-studded earrings and has tied her hair at the back of her head. Divyanka Tripathi has applied shimmery glossy makeup.

Divyanka Tripathi’s first small-screen appearance was a contestant in Zee Teen Queen in 2003 and then in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She made her acting debut in 2005 with Viraasat. The actor got a dual role as Vidya / Divya in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She caught much attention with her performance in the show. She was then seen in Kasamh Se, Intezaar, Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Adaalat, Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, and others. Divyanka grabbed immense appreciation with her act as Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring Karen Patel as Raman Bhalla. The soap opera aired from 2013 to 2019 and earned great responses from the audience. The success of the show led to a spinoff titled Yeh Hai Chahatein featuring Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi replacing the YHM series.

