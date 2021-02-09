Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Is In Her 'true Essence' In This Instagram Video | Watch

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya had shared a video on her Instagram handle in November, which she captioned "the real DIVYANKA in her true essence!". Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is an Indian television actress who has appeared in many tv serials, including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Ye Hai Mohabbatein where she played the lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla for 6 years. Divyanka is married to fellow tv actor Vivek Dahiya, together they participated in and won the celebrity reality dance show Nach Baliye 8.

Back in November, Divyanka had shared a video on her Instagram account from when she went sky diving in Dubai. In the video, Divyanka spoke about how this had been on her bucket list for a long time and that she was extremely excited. Divyanka also shared how her first 2 tries at sky diving didn't work out because of bad weather conditions. After the intense and amazing experience, Divyanka also mentioned how the activity was supposed to be a gift for her husband but it ended up being a gift for her.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's videos; fans react

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's videos and reels are quite popular on social media as the actress always introduces her fans to entertaining and interesting content. Many of Divyanka's fans commented on her video to express their love for the stunt, with many of them simply marvelling at the feat calling the actress "brave". Some fans commented on the post calling the feat "amazing" and one fan even wrote, "such joy is very special and ineffable". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram

After appearing on a couple of talent TV shows, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya appeared in the tv serial Viraasat in which she played a minor role. This role led her to bag her own tv serial which was Banoo Main Teri Dulhan in which she played the lead role for almost 3 years before moving on to other projects. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's shows include Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan and many guest appearances as her character from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram is a popular handle on the social media site, as the actress has managed to gain a following of more than 13 million. Divyanka is a regular 'Instagrammer' and posts almost daily keeping fans up to date with news of her personal life, upcoming projects etc. Take a look at one of Divyanka's recent funny reels below.

