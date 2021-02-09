Alisa Khan Says 'controversies' Made Her 'more Famous' Than Her Films

Alisa Khan, in an interview with Hindustan Times, remarked that she has received more recognition and fame from the controversies she has been embroiled in than the actual work she has done. Some of Alisa Khan’s controversies that got her noticed were when Emraan Hashmi, the co-star of Alisa khan in the upcoming film Aaina said that he did not know who Alisa Khan was. Yet another controversy was when her boyfriend had released her MMS. Other Alisa Khan controversies were that the mother of two was homeless and on the streets, or that she was living in Mandirs or Ashrams. There were rumours about her marriage as well, the starlet said in the interview.

"I don't have Salman Khan", Alisa Khan remarks

Alisa Khan started her journey in Bollywood with My Husband’s Wife in 2010. She now has projects like Maatr and Mayanagri to her name as well. At this point she feels as though she is halfway through her journey in Bollywood and ready to make it big, she said. She continued to say that even though the going was hard and she did not have anyone to back her, she has managed to achieve whatever she has on her own merit.

She said in the interview that she felt it was her hard work, confidence and determination that made achieving what she had possible. She has put in blood and sweat into every aspect of her work to get recognised and appreciated, she added. She continued on to remark in the interview that she had achieved everything the hard way and she did not have any backup in the industry. She further went on to add that she doesn't 'have Salman Khan', nor anyone else behind her. She felt like she had a long and hard road to stardom but she was ready to make that journey on her own merit.

Another thing she said in the interview was that while she considers acting her profession, her true passion lay in astrology and that she is a certified astrologer. She was never supposed to become an actor, she said, it was the compliments she got on her beauty that got her into modelling and eventually into acting. She started with Punjabi music albums and then moved on to films.

The actor said in the interview that while her family was not happy nor supportive of her decision to join the industry thinking it would be a waste of time for her, once they saw Alisa Khan’s films, they were appreciative of her. Her family initially thought she was wasting her time, but she always knew what she was doing and was confident. She ended the interview by saying that although she had put in a lot of hard work and effort into crafting a career for herself, it was controversies that got her more recognition than her work.

