Divyanka Tripathi's 'vain In Vanity-van' Video Leaves Fans In Splits: Watch

Funny content on Instagram reels has become a great source of entertainment for netizens everywhere. Divyanka Tripathi, who is known for her work on television, has recently shared an Instagram reels video that left all her fans in splits. Known for being rather active on social media, the actor has posted a video which shows her playing an actor as well as an assistant director. Have a look at the comical video made by her along with the witty caption she has penned.

Divyanka Tripathi's “vain in vanity-van” video

Fans may be familiar with the serious and dramatic scenes that Divyanka is often seen enacting in her television shows. However, her latest post is one of the rare times when they have got a chance to see her acting skills in comedy as well. The short Instagram reels video she has posted shows a scene that starts with her admiring her own beauty in front of a mirror in a vanity van the scene then takes a funny turn when an assistant director, played by Divyanka herself, enters the van and takes a funny jibe at the actor.

At the end of the video, "the actor" makes an awkward expression and leaves. Divyanka wrote in the caption of the post, “Actor busted to be too vain in her vanity-van by her Assistant Director! #Awkward”. The comments section of the video was immediately filled with hearty laughs by her followers. They also praised her look in the video as well as the humour that it contained. Within a couple of hours, the video received more than 116k likes from netizens and counting. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Image courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram comments

Divyanka Tripathi has been a familiar face on television for nearly two decades now. She made her TV debut as a contestant in the show Zee Teen Queen, which was then followed by other shows such as Viraasat, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Ramayan, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Teri Meri Love Stories and many more. She has also won a number of awards for her acting performances.

(Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram (@divyankatripathidahiya))

