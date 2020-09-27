List Of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Television Shows Before 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. She is most commonly known for playing the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her acting debut in 2003 and over a career spanning two decades, the actor has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Even before playing the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein, she has appeared in many popular Indian television daily soaps. Here are shows will prove Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya calibre and talent in the industry.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s shows before Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Viraasat

Viraasat is a Hindi language drama that premiered on July 12, 2006, and aired on the channel Star Plus, later shifting to the channel Star One. The plot of the series revolves around the story of two people in love, bound by an age-old enmity between their families. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played the character of Melanie Kapoor on the show that went off-air on July 26, 2007.

Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann

Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann is a Hindi language drama that premiered on August 14, 2006, and aired on the channel Zee TV. The plot of the series revolves around the life of a small city woman, Vidya, who reaches Delhi after marrying Sagar, a rich businessman. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played the lead character of Vidya/ Divya on the show that went off-air on May 28, 2009.

Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale

Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale is a Hindi language drama that premiered on May 17, 2010, and aired on the channel SAB TV. The plot of the series revolves around the comic spirit and journey of a small-town family with the struggle of a middle-class family. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played the lead character of Rashmi Dristhdumn Sharma on the show that went off-air on January 27, 2011.

Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story

Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story is a Hindi language drama that premiered on the channel SAB TV. The show is produced by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia from Hats off Productions and co-produced by Rajesh Kumar, Ashish Khurana and Rajat Vyas from 3 Cheers Production. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played the lead character of Chinki on the show.

Ramayan

Ramayan is a Hindi language drama that premiered on the channel Zee TV in 2012. The show is an adaptation of the epic poem, Ramcharitmanas. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya played the character of Chandradev disguised as Devi Apsara on the show.

