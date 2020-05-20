Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandez & Divyanka Tripathi's Vacay Pics Will Make You Miss Yours

The world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Everybody, including Indian television actors, seems to be missing the outside world and the happy times, without the existence of the coronavirus and the concept of social distancing.

From Surbhi Chandna to Divyanka Tripathi and Erica Fernandez, here are some of the television stars who have been spotted posting throwback pictures, expressing and making the fans know how much they miss the olden times. Read ahead to know more.

Indian television actors who posted throwback pictures

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, most commonly known for playing the role of Dr Ishaani in Sanjivani, recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself. This picture is from when Surbhi Chandna had travelled to London. The picture is clicked at Oxford Street and Marble Arch.

She is seen wearing a blue and red t-shirt with denim blue bell-bottom jeans. She has worn a long and thick, crème colour winder coat on top. She has worn brown colour boots and sunglasses. Surbhi has left her wavy hair open, allowing them to fly. Surbhi Chandna has applied nude makeup.

Erica Fernandez

Erica Fernandes plays the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan. Erica, who is also a makeup and traveller blogger, also posted a throwback picture of herself. In this picture from 2019, Erica is seen posing in a pink colour sweater top, with a turtle neck. She has worn black colour denim jeans and long black boots. Erica has carried a sling bag and has worn a hairband, leaving her hair open. Erica Fernandez has applied nude makeup.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry and apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous posts on her official Instagram handle. Nia posted a throwback picture of herself sitting in a beautiful pink dress. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Nia Sharma has applied nude makeup.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the finest television actors who has worked in the Hindi television industry. She is known for playing the dual roles in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She also posted a throwback picture of herself in a multi-coloured lehenga. She left her curly hair open and wore silver jewellery. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has applied nude makeup.

