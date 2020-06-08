Surbhi Jyoti Or Divyanka Tripathi: Who Wore The Off-shoulder Blue Gown Better?

Spotting two popular faces donning similar outfits or identical ones is not a new trend in Tellyland. On several occasion, famous celebrities are spotted wearing similar attires. We recently stumbled upon a fashion faceoff between two very popular small screen actors who wore identical blue couture gowns. These Television actresses are Surbhi Jyoti of Naagin 3 fame and Divyanka Tripathi. Let's take a look and decide who wore the Blue sartorial gown better.

Fashion Face-Off: Surbhi Jyoti Vs Divyanka Tripathi, Who wore the blue gown better?

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti shared these stunning pictures of her in the off-shouldered knee-length gown on her Instagram handle. The Qubool Hain actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in this satin deep-blue dress with perfect silhouettes. Surbhi Jyoti paired her blue satin dress with whitish nude stilettoes.

For hair, Surbhi Jyoti opted for her statement effortless straight hair with a middle parting. She kept her makeup minimalistic with highlighted cheekbones and nude-lip tone and kohl eyes. Surbhi Jyoti ditched any sort of accessories and yet managed to ace this uber-chic look like a pro.

Divyanka Tripathi

Actor Divyanka Tripathi wore a similar blue dress with a lot of accessories. Divyanka Tripathi wore a front-slit blue gown with long drapes from the sides, designed by Aliya Fashion House. She was styled by Victor Robinson, a popular celebrity stylist. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor kept her look ethereal and regal.

For hair, Divyanka Tripathi opted for a messy bun with lots of volume from the crown section. She kept her makeup natural and very refreshing with pink lipstick, mascara and defined brows. Divyanka wore a gorgeous diamond necklace with matching drop earrings and also a similar bracelet.

Even though both the leading ladies of Television looked pretty, it was Surbhi's no-accessories and semi-formal look which was more impressive from summers point of view. You can wear it for a casual date, dinner with family etc. On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in a music video with Ali Fazal titled Aaj Bhi, whereas Divyanka in ad commercial opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

