Who Is Divyanka Tripathi's Ex-boyfriend Sharad Malhotra? Read Details

Sharad Malhotra is the ex-boyfriend of Divyanka Tripathi and they were reportedly in a relationship for eight years. The couple split in 2013 and since then, have gone their separate ways. The two actors met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. It was after the show that their liking for each other grew and eventually the two actors got into a relationship. The love story between the two actors spread fast and people liked their pair. However, things got difficult and the two separated.

Who is Divyanka Tripathi's ex-boyfriend Sharad Malhotra?

Sharad Malhotra is best known for his work in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. He was also praised for his work in Muskaan, another television series. Sharad began his career in television as a contestant for the show India’s Best Cinestars ki Khoj. He later moved into acting in 2006 with the serial Banoo Mei Teri Dulhan. He played the role of Sagar who was the love interest of Divyanka Tripathi’s character. Later on, he played the lead role in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. He even participated in a few box cricket leagues meant for celebrities. The actor is currently playing the role of Raunak in Muskaan, since 2018.

Sharad Malhotra won several awards between the years 2007 to 2016. These awards included Indian Telly Awards for the best onscreen couple, best actor male critics. He also won the Gold Awards for best debut male along with Zee Rishtey Awards for Favourite Pati Patni. All of these awards were won by him for the serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. He later went on to win the best actor male as well in 2008 for the same serial. He also won several accolades for his other works as well.

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra called off their relationship due to several reasons. Currently, both the stars are happily married. Divyanka Tripathi married Vivek Dahiya, who was her co-star in her famous serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in 2016 whereas Shard Malhotra married Ripci Bhatia in 2019.

