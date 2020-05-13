Divyanka Tripathi Gets Emotional While Talking About Ex-beau Sharad Malhotra; Watch Video

Recently, an old video from a chat show resurfaced on social media where Divyanka Tripyhai could be seen getting emotional talking about her ex-beau Sharad Malhotra. The duo was in a relationship for eight years and also worked together in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Although, the actor seems happily married to Vivek Dahiya now, the old video has quickly garnered the netizens' attention.

Divyanka Tripathi talks about ex-beau Sharad Malhotra in a viral clip

The viral video of Divyanka Tripathi was from a chat show, called Juzz Baatt hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. In the clip, she said that she felt her life has ended after the eight-year relationship with Sharad Malhotra failed. When prompted by Khandelwal on how she tried to save their relationship, Divyanka confessed she had gone to "the level of superstition".

She would meet strange people and ask them if anyone had done anything on Sharad because she could not believe a relationship could fail after such a long time.

Also Read: Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani & Divyanka Tripathi Flaunting Their Royal Blue Saree Looks

In the clip, Divyanka Tripathi also revealed that after a point she started to question if she had to do so much to gain someone's love, then was it really love.

Getting emotional here, she said how she took some time alone after the realisation hit her and understood that "it was not meant to be". Reminiscing about the past, Divyanka said on their journey of life, people meet someone who teaches them something or the other.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Was Left Furious Due To A Prank By Husband Vivek Dahiya?

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra dated for eight years before calling it quits in 2015. Soon after, Divyanka met Vivek Dahiya on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Reports say it was Pankaj Bhatia, their mutual friend and co-star who played matchmaker.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016, and their wedding was attended by their close friends and family. On the other hand, Sharad Malhotra tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia on April 20, 2019. They recently celebrated their one year anniversary.

Also Read: Vivek Dahiya Turns Into A Chef; Prepares Gluten-free Pasta For Wife Divyanka Tripathi

Also Read: Sharad Malhotra Goes Back To His Real Name; Read Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.