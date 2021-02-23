Divyanka Tripathi Dons Another Traditional Look, Pens Musings On 'intertwined Human Lives'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared how she feels humans are trapeze walking through their lives and added how not getting involved in someone else’s business can be good or might even be bad. The photo she shared a while back has garnered major love in the comments section as fans complimented the actor. Read along and take a look at the picture and the thought that Divyanka has penned with it.

Divyanka Tripathi muses about intertwined human lives

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to share a picture of her peeping through a window. The actor donned a summery pink kurta, with her hair tucked behind in a ponytail, while sporting dark eye makeup. In her caption, she shared how human are connected to each other and as good as it is to not get involved in anyone else’s life, sometimes doing that might lead to missing out on a cry for help.

Divyanka mused, “One unusual noise and we peep out. We intertwined human lives...can we ever really 'mind our own business? If you don't, you may be interfering in someone's free flow of emotions & work. If you do, you may be overlooking a situation or a person in need. Aren't we human’s trapeze walking through our lives?” and tagged her stylists along with the brand of clothes that she was wearing. The actor’s post has received over 78k likes and is still counting. Comments under the post are full of love for the actor.

The actor’s Instagram feed has been full of Indian looks in recent times. From cool winter colours to bright summery shades, her traditional wardrobe has been changing with the transitioning season. Take a look at some of her Indian looks as you scroll down.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the show The Greedy Closet in 2020. Prior to that, she was seen in the Zee5 series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in 2019. The actor is popularly known for playing the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

