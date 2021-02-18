Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Calls Shireen Mirza And Hasan Sartaj The "perfect Jodi"

Television actress Shireen Mirza recently shared an Instagram post announcing her engagement to her beau Hasan Sartaj. Shireen shared some beautiful photos from her proposal on Instagram. In the photos, Mirza's boyfriend Hasan Sartaj can be seen proposing to the actress as she expresses a mix of happiness and surprise with her expressions. Shireen shared it with the caption, "Saying ‘yes’ has never been so easy. Can’t wait to have an endless adventure with my favorite weirdo @hasansartaj. Cheers to us, babe!".

Also read: Shireen Mirza On BF Hasan Sartaj's Valentine's Proposal: 'It Was Like Bollywood Films'

Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj get engaged; fans and friends react

As the actress shared the post, many fans and celebrities took to Instagram to wish the happy couple. Dilip Joshi, Ribbhu Mehra, Nivedita Basu were just some of the actors that left congratulatory messages. Among them, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya seemed most excited as she left a couple of comments expressing her joy. Divyanka married her co-actor and boyfriend Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple have been inseparable ever since. Divyanka first commented saying, "Can’t be any happier", to which Shireen responded, "I knew you'll be the happiest and finally its happening". Divyanka also commented, "Nazar na lage dono ko. Perfect jodi". Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's reactions below:

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Misses Her Hubby Vivek On Sets, Says 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi'

Many of Shireen's fans also responded to the engagement announcement on Instagram. Most of her fans left their congratulations for the actress and her fiance. Some of Shireen's fans commented with simple heart and kiss emojis showering her with love. Take a look at some fan reactions below:

All about Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj

Shireen Mirza played the character of Simmi Bhalla on the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus. Shireen has also worked in a web series called Dharamkshetra, on Netflix. She has also appeared in other television shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem and 24. Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple has finally decided to take the plunge and the actress received a proposal a few days ago. Shireen also shared an adorable video which is a compilation of pictures from her proposal. Shireen shared with the caption, "From inside and out #alhamdulillah #bestdayodmylife #haseen". Take a look below.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Is In Her 'true Essence' In This Instagram Video | Watch

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Answers Fan's Question On Twitter About Resenting Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.