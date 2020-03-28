Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Has A Question For Society Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the highly followed celebrities of the Indian Television Industry on social media. Tripathi is also quite active on social media and is also known for being vocal about societal problems. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is not afraid to speak her mind out and in a recent interview with an online portal, Tripathi proved it yet again.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the actor is surprised at how easily the society gets misled due to the lack of information and how everyone neglects the hard work put in by the aviation crew during these difficult times.

'Why did we not applaud for the flight crew that rescued our citizens?'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's brother, Aishwarya Tripathi is a pilot and happens to be in self-isolation because of international travelling. Therefore, there was quite a fuss about the same by the society and Tripathi recently expressed her disappointment regarding the same, in an interview with an online portal. The actor stated that her brother willingly went into self-quarantine as it is his duty as a citizen.

Tripathi further added that what is devastating is that a couple of days ago several labels were put up outside their Bhopal house with no indication that the person mentioned is not a COVID-19 patient. She also added that they appreciate the efforts being made to make the nation Coronavirus-free, but also advised everyone to be careful that they do not fall prey to false information.

The Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale actor also had a question for society. She asked that while everyone clapped for all the doctors and medical personnel working during these difficult times, why did people not applaud the flight crew that rescued the country's citizens from various parts of the world. She also took to her Instagram handle and shared a long post about the same.

