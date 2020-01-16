Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sriti Jha And Other TV Celebs Who Love Hiking In Mountains

Each individual has a different idea of escaping on a holiday from the chaos in their life. Some might like the idea of spending it at home doing nothing while others might like travelling. Television actors too, end up working for 12-18 hours a day and take a break once in a while. They either end up on a beach or hiking a mountain. Here are a few celebrities who proved they are true mountain lovers, with the pictures they shared

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani is popular for his dance moves more than his acting. He is seen either hosting or as a participant in many dance reality shows. The actor was also a part of the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. He won the Nach Baliye season 6 with his partner Asha Negi. The actor loves travelling as reported from his Instagram account. And what proves he is a legit mountain lover is his recent post on the gram when he spent the New Year trekking up a mountain, no better way to start the year, the actor mentioned.

Rajat Barmecha

Rajat Barmecha is not a popular face on the television but the actor has done many popular movies like Udaan and Shaitan. He is popular for his role in the Tv series Girl In the City. Rajat Barmecha reportedly describes himself as spiritual and also loves travelling. Once in a while when the actor is tired of shooting, he escapes to the mountains, as mentioned in his Instagram posts.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a television actor who was the first runner up of Bigg Boss in 2014. The actor is also seen in movies like Sanju and Grand Masti but she is popular for her television roles in Naagarjun- Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. Karishma Tanna too loves travelling to the mountains, be it for a photoshoot or a quick trip.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is another television actor famous for her roles in daily soaps like Jiya Jale, Balika Vadhu and Kumkum Bhagya. The actor has won many awards for her on-screen characters and has even managed to win the hearts of her fans. Sriti Jha loves travelling and is a mountain person, according to the pictures that she posts on her social media handle.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rose to fame after she got a break in the tv soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann andYeh Hai Mohabbatein. Although having a busy shooting schedule, the actor manages to take a holiday once in while and ends up spending it on the mountains. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya once shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote that she loves hiking and even mentioned that she is the happiest on the mountains.

