Divyanka Tripathi Recalls An Incident Of Slapping A Man For Touching Her Inappropriately

Divyanka Tripathi who is popularly known for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has recently revealed that caught the netizens' attention. In a recent chat on social media, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about the time she took a major step after inappropriate behaviour from a man. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor narrated the incident where she slapped a man.

Here's what Divyanka Tripathi revealed

Diyvanka Tripathi spoke about the incident and she said that it was during the time when the movie tickets were sold in black at single-screen theatres. She added that because of this, there would be a lot of rush. The actor said that she had gone there to watch a film and she was standing in the queue to buy tickets. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor further added that there was a man who was taking advantage of the crowd and he started touching her inappropriately.

She mentioned that she lost her cool and held his hand and she did not even see his face. Later, Divyanka said that he tried to run but she held his hand tightly and did not let go off him. The actor said that she did not leave his hand and pulled him out of the crowd and that was when she saw his face. She further added that after that she immediately slapped him hard and in no time the public was all over him.

Divyanka is quarantining with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her day to day activities.

Recently, she also posted a picture with her husband with an adorable caption. Divyanka captioned the picture as "Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There's no end to this feeling....Thankfully!🧿 #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome" Check out the picture below.

