Vivek Dahiya Turns Into A Chef; Prepares Gluten-free Pasta For Wife Divyanka Tripathi

Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya transforms into a chef for his wife Divyanka Tripathi. Vivek Dahiya is known for his acting skills but apart from that, he is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares videos of him working out, performing yoga and various sports activities that encourage a healthy body. Recently, he cooked gluten-free pasta for his wife Divyanka Tripathi. He took to his Instagram page and shared the video.

Vivek Dahiya channelises his inner chef

Amid the coronavirus breakout, many celebrities are finding ways to do productive things and many are even seen experimenting in the kitchen. Vivek Dahiya seems to be engaging in some productive things and spending time with loved ones and this video shared by the actor is quite the proof. Vivek Dahiya shared a video of him cooking pasta for his wife and also mentioned that the pasta looks different because it is gluten-free.

In the video shared by Vivek, it can be seen that he is joking and telling that the pasta that he cooked is named 'Pasta-e-Khichdi'. On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi can be heard giggling in the background as she is videotaping the actor cooking. Vivek even wrote an interesting and engaging caption along with the video that he shared on his Instagram handle.

Both Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have been practicing self-isolation and social distancing and have taken the lockdown in a very sporting and optimistic way. They can be seen spending their time enjoying various activities to keep themselves busy. The duo are busy polishing their culinary skills.

Divyanka recently prepared a dessert for Vivek; it was her very first time making a dessert. According to reports, Vivek and Divyanka's hit it off on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka was last seen essaying the role of Ishita Bhalla in popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. Vivek, on the other hand, essayed the lead role in Qayamat Ki Raat.

