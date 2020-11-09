Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Wishes Vivek On B'day: 'Would've Been A Lost Soul Without You'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram on November 8 and shared a picture wishing her hubby Vivek Dahiya ‘Happy Birthday’ as he turns 36 this year. Penning down a sweet note, she wrote that it's odd for her to write a birthday caption when she is sitting right next to him and she has already wished him ten times since last night. She went ahead to wish him and summarised her feelings by thanking him for taking birth on November 8, 2020. Divyanka continued that she would have been a lost, aimlessly wandering soul without him.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wishes hubby Vivek on 36th b'day

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka looked elegant in an all-black dress whereas Vivek is seen wearing an off-white shirt and black trousers, both smiling at the camera. Many television actors such as Mohsin Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Pooja Gor, Karanvir Bohra and others wished Vivek on his birthday. Mohsin Khan complimented Divyanka by writing, “Best Birthday Caption Ever @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya” with a red heart and hug emoticon.

Divyanka and Vivek often give major relationship goals to their fans. Divyanka frequently shares adorable pictures with hubby Vivek on her social media, also updating her fans with their daily activities. In her recent post, Divyanka posted a picture from the airport in a fun way. She wrote, “Picture se bilkul pata nahin chal raha… par travel kar rahe hain” with winking eye emoticon and a thumbs up.

Divyanka celebrates Karwa Chauth with Vivek

In another recent post, the couple was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth. Divyanka looked gorgeous in the red traditional dress as she posed with a siege in her hand looking at Vivek. Both looking adorable in the picture made their fans drool over them all over again. Divyanka captioned the post as, “Every Karwachauth is a task when I have to convince him that I'm not torturing myself by starving. It's not a compulsion. It's a choice. It's just a way of showing my love...and the pampering I get in return is a bonus. I love you @vivekdahiya. Your subtle fights are also precious. In them I see immense concern for me.” On Divyanka's work front, she was last seen in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and Yeh Hai Mohabattein.

Image Source: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

