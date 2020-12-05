Divyanka Tripathi Posts Cryptic Three-armed Picture, Says 'she Feels Like A Goddess'

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to Instagram to post a series of cryptic pictures. In the picture, the actor was seen with three arms. She also wrote about how this made her feel like a goddess. This cryptic post garnered the attention of several fans who posted various comments and reactions. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram post below.

Divyanka Tripathi's photos

In the pictures, Divyanka donned a flowy floral dress that was black in colour. The actor left her perfectly styled hair to sides. In the first picture, Divyanka posed as she looked away from the camera and was seen holding a drink in her hand. In the last picture, Divyanka was seen giving her best smile as she posed looking towards the camera. She penned a quirky caption that read, "At times people around you make you feel like a goddess. Here I'm a three-armed one since the man behind me froze in this pose for more than an hour! So finally a side pose to satisfy my picture hungry soul! #viewworthcapturing". Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's photos below.

The post garnered the attention of several fans who were quick to comment. One of the fans said, "He must have had a good arm strength to be able to be in that position for long!" while another praised the actor for her looks, "Cuteness overload". Another fan appreciated the actor for her dress sense, "Hayee you are looking absolutely stunning my freaking hot and gorgeous dii and though your caption is absolutely amazing Simplicity in these pics are so loyal." One of the fans quipped, "Ha ha..... finally got your pose right that's all that matters". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Fans' Reactions

The actor was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein She essayed the role of Dr Ishita in the show. Divyanka Tripathi's husband, Vivek Dahiya was also part of the series and played the role of inspector Abhishek Singh. Divyanka Tripathi's shows also include Banoo Main, Kasamh Se, Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story.

