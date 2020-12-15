Divyanka Tripathi Receives A Sweet Birthday Message From Karan Patel; See Post

Quick links:
Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel recently took to Instagram to wish his ex co-star Divyanka Tripathi on the occasion of her birthday. He added a sweet wish for the star in his post and mentioned that they both needed to get better pictures together in the future. Have a look:
In this post, fans can spot Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel standing on the stage together. Both the stars are sporting black outfits and look very sharp. With the picture, Karan also added a sweet birthday wish for Divyanka. He mentioned in his post that he was sending loads of love towards Divyanka hoped she had luck on her side always as well. He finally mentioned that the two needed better pictures together.
Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel used to star in a very popular show together called Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. the show aired from 3 December 2013 to 18 December 2019 on Star Plus and was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The cast of the show was seen as:
Divyanka also took to Instagram to update fans on her birthday was going. She added a video in which she was heard saying that she would like to eat her favourite dish as it was her birthday. She then added that her favourite dish was - Daal Batti Churma. Take a look:
In terms of her work, she was last seen on Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor for Star Plus and premiered on 19 December 2019, and is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show casts:
