Divyanka Tripathi Receives A Sweet Birthday Message From Karan Patel; See Post

Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel recently took to Instagram to wish his ex co-star Divyanka Tripathi on the occasion of her birthday. He added a sweet wish for the star in his post and mentioned that they both needed to get better pictures together in the future. Have a look:

Karan Patel wishes Divyanka Tripathi on birthday

Pic Credit: Karan Patel's Instagram

In this post, fans can spot Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel standing on the stage together. Both the stars are sporting black outfits and look very sharp. With the picture, Karan also added a sweet birthday wish for Divyanka. He mentioned in his post that he was sending loads of love towards Divyanka hoped she had luck on her side always as well. He finally mentioned that the two needed better pictures together.

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel used to star in a very popular show together called Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. the show aired from 3 December 2013 to 18 December 2019 on Star Plus and was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The cast of the show was seen as:

Divyanka Tripathi as Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla

Karan Patel as Raman Bhalla

Abhishek Verma as Aditya "Adi" Bhalla

Krishna Mukherjee as Aliya Raghav

Aditi Bhatia as Ruhi Bhalla

Divyanka also took to Instagram to update fans on her birthday was going. She added a video in which she was heard saying that she would like to eat her favourite dish as it was her birthday. She then added that her favourite dish was - Daal Batti Churma. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

In terms of her work, she was last seen on Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor for Star Plus and premiered on 19 December 2019, and is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show casts:

Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha Khurana

Abrar Qazi as Rudraksh Khurana

Aishwarya Sakhuja as Ahana Khurana Niketan's daughter

Siddharth Shivpuri as Advocate Yuvraj Pillai

Divyanka Tripathi as Dr. Ishita Iyer

Karan Patel as Raman Bhalla

Promo Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's Instagram

