Divyanka Tripathi Reviews 'Churails'; Addresses Submissive Portrayal Of Women In TV

On Friday, August 14, popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she was seen addressing the submissive portrayal of women on TV. As the video started, Divyanka said that millions of Indians love watching TV shows. She further added that most of the TV shows revolve around the life of a helpless woman, who is either surrounded by a family problem or facing troubled marriage.

Divyanka Tripathi further stated that society is still watching the content which fits their standards. She continued and said that when a man is upset, his emotions are validated, but when a woman is upset, she's told that about her 'incorrect behaviour' and she needs to change herself.

As the video moved further, she hailed ZEE5's latest offering Churails while saying that the show is attempting to change these double standards of society. She concluded and recommended the show to her 12.4M followers to watch it with their family. Scroll down to watch the video.

Divyanka Tripathi on the narrative of Indian TV shows

The video-post of Divyanka Tripathi managed to receive more than 52k views (and is still counting) within a couple of hours. Meanwhile, in the comments section, many of her fans agreed with her while lauding the web-series.

"Hope panel discussion over this topic run little long", wrote a user, while another Instagram user asserted, "Well said ... I literally never expect any actors or actresses to ever take soo much of action". On the other side, a section of fans poured their love in the comments section as they flooded it with red-heart emoticons.

Churails review

Churails on Zee5 Premium has garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience. The Churails cast includes Sarwat Gillani, Mehar Bano, Nirma Bucha, and Yasra Rizvi in the lead characters. Set in Karachi, the series narrated the story of four young women who, under the umbrella of a fashion store named 'Halal Designs,' create a clandestine detective agency to locate and expose unfaithful husbands among the elite of Karachi. The series is helmed by Asim Abbasi.

