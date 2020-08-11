'Churails' Review: Audience Says The Series Is 'not For The Faint-hearted'

Zee Network recently announced Zindagi channel's return but this time on its OTT platform ZEE5 website. And kickstarting its return in India will be the Pakistani series titled Churails. The show released on August 11, 2020, and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. Set in Karachi, the series of 10 episodes will address four women, played by Sarwat Gillani, Mehar Bano, Nirma Bucha and Yasra Rizvi, who have dealt with some kind of violence individually. Even though the series released today, fans and netizens have been giving their reviews about it.

Netizens have gone on to trend #Churails on the microblogging site. Many fans have gone all out to praise the film for its storyline and acting skills. One of the users wrote, “Just finished the second episode of #ChurailsonZee5 - loving it!!! Great job everyone! #Churails”. While the other one wrote, “The only wish I had for #Churails was that I wish it had promised more in the first few episodes - the last five episodes are so much stronger. Asim Abbasi weaves a complicated, brutal tale, it's not for the faint-hearted.” Read to know what more the audience has to say about it.

"Angry women were tried & burned as witches & fitted with contraptions that literally silenced them. They were hustled off to sanitariums, medicated in2 submission, & gaslighted until they turned their anger back on themselves." https://t.co/wJwF0mCoPQ#Churails #BeAChurail pic.twitter.com/5AJwaDF6l1 — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) August 9, 2020

Tell your kids no one is allowed to touch them without their permission. Tell your neighbour it isn't too late to get that degree. Tell your men it's ok to cry. Tell all your girls, it's time to take the power back. Ladies, it's time to be #BeAChurail. @IllicitusProduc #Churails pic.twitter.com/Q3dratAPIP — Ariaana Khan (@AriaanaKhan) August 9, 2020

Watching first ep of #Churails and omg- it’s dark, gritty, not meant for everyone but v well made. pic.twitter.com/Iedu5VEW2p — aq (@afiaqazi) August 10, 2020

Watched #Churrails & Want to congratulate Karachi on becoming a classless utopia Where class differences no longer matter Nauker ( esp Murdrer) immediate friendship & drinking buddies with Elite class wedding planner — Sadaf Haider صدف حیدر (@tomtomatoe) August 10, 2020

just finished the second episode of #ChurailsonZee5 - loving it!!! Great job everyone! #Churails @ZEE5Premium — Urdu Mom (@UrduMom) August 11, 2020

About the series

Churails is an Original ZEE5 Exclusive Zindagi series featuring Sarwat Gillani, Mehar Bano, Nirma Bucha, and Yasra Rizvi. Set in Karachi, the series revolves around four young women who, under the umbrella of a fashion store named 'Halal Designs,' create a clandestine detective agency to locate and expose unfaithful husbands among the elite of Karachi. The series is helmed by Asim Abbasi. Watch the trailer of the series below.

During an interview with Indian Express, Nirma Bucha revealed some more details about the show. She said these are a bunch of feisty women who know what they want, and they don't want. And by taking matters into their own hands they seek to put an end to the attacks on women. She also added that they are genuinely proud to be just a part of something like this. It took them closer to the real-life resolution of these issues. It's got a very good message about sisterhood. The show Churails airs exclusively on ZEE5.

