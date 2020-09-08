Divyanka Tripathi Shuns False Claims About Her 'other Income Sources'; Read More

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, to set the record straight about her 'other income sources'. The actor went on to shun false claims regarding her and her other sources of income. The actor penned a long note clarifying the details on the same.

Recently, there were claims about Divyanka owning a dance academy in her hometown Bhopal and earns crores from it. However, seems like the claims were incorrect and the actor called them out in the comment section.

She wrote saying, “My mother is laughing reading this news who’s teaching underprivileged kids at our academy. Also, I’m not the director of the Academy, my mom is. It’s a hub for art exchange. Please don’t tarnish its purity with false claims and verify before you publish. It’s a humble request” She further added that the academy is her dream and went on to praise her for her selfless service. Take a look at the post below.

(Image courtesy: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram)

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 'challenges' Herself By 'posing For Self-portraits' While Hosting

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a selfie of her which is too cute to miss. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose.

She opted for a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows and pink lips. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note. She wrote, à¤‰à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤²à¤—à¤¾ à¤à¤• à¤ à¥‹à¤•à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤Šà¤‚à¤šà¤¾à¤‡à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤—à¤¿à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥‡. à¤¨à¤¾à¤¸à¤®à¤! à¤­à¥‚à¤² à¤—à¤¯à¥‡, à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤• à¤ªà¥ˆà¤° à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾ à¤œà¤¼à¤®à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥€ à¤¥à¤¾!” The post also received several likes and comments from fans. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi Gets Candid About Life Amid Lockdown, Reveals Her Take On The Industry

On the work front

Tripathi began her acting journey in Doordarshan's telefilms, but after the success of Zee TV's drama series, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, she became a household name in the television industry. In the show, the actor played the dual roles of Vidya, an orphan and an illiterate child, and Divya, a modern, literate girl.

Later in her career, Divyanka played the role of Rashmi Sharma, a housewife in the comedy-drama of SAB TV, Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Tripathi also hosted the Star Plus singing reality show The Voice 3.

Also read | Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Share Pictures Of Quarantine Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Also read | If Not Acting, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Would Have Chosen THIS Alternative Career Choice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.