TV Celebs Who Found Real-life BFFs In Their Splitsvilla Journey

Splitsvilla is an Indian television dating reality show, that airs on MTV channel and streamed in Voot. Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone are seen hosting the current season. However, the initial seasons were hosted by Nikhil Chinapa. The show revolves around young boys and girls, meeting on the show and finding their ideal match to survive till the end. Splitsvilla has seen several individuals turning into couples. Even though the show is made up to find true love and connection, there were few contestants who ended up being ‘best friends forever’. Have a look at these contestants who found their BFFs on the show of love.

TV celebs who found their real-life BFFs in Splitsvilla

Piyush Sharma and Alfez Kaishagi

Piyush Sharma and Alfez met as competitors on Splitsvilla Season 12. There are have been several instances on the show where the two bffs are seen taking stands for each other. Alfez Kaishagi being the ideal match is always seen saving Piyush from getting evicted.

Rohan Hingorani and Samyukta Hegde

Rohan and Samyukta also met during Spiltsvilla Season 11. The duo shared a warm bond of being best friends on the show. The celebs have been best friends, post losing the show.

Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer

This BFF duo met on Splitsvilla Season 12. Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer are always seen saving each other and taking stands on the show. If one has a fight with anyone in the villa, the other is always seen standing next to each other.

