Divyanka Tripathi Teases Her New Upcoming Show With BTS Pics On Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi was appreciated by the audience for her performance in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With the show finally coming to an end this year on December 18, 2019, Divyanka is all set to feature on the small screen once again. While the actor does play a prominent cameo role in the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spinoff show Yeh Hai Chahatein, she is no longer the female lead. Which is why Divyanka is now preparing for her next project where she will work alongside Swanand Kirkire.

Divyanka Tripathi shares a teaser image of her upcoming project

With her hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein coming to an end, Divyanka Tripathi is ready to feature in her new project. The actor recently shared a few still images and BTS pictures of her upcoming project on Instagram on December 25, 2019. In the caption for the post, Divyanka Tripathi also revealed that she would be working alongside talented lyricist and TV industry veteran Swanand Kirkire. She also mentioned that the director for her upcoming show is going to be Pradeep Sarkar. Here is the image that Divanka shared on her Instagram page on December 25, 2019.

Divyanka Tripathi's long-running and massively popular show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, recently came to an end. The show was immediately followed up by its spin-off show, Yeh Hai Chahatein, which released only a day after Ye Hai Mohabbatein ended on December 19, 2019. Divyanka also had a prominent cameo appearance in one of the earlier episodes of the show, where she reprised her role as Dr. Ishita Raman Bhalla. The main cast of the spin-off show includes Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi and Vidhaan Sharma, who play Dr Preesha Shrinivasan, Rudraaksh Khurana and Saraansh Shrinivasan respectively.

