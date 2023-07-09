Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary In Thailand | Watch

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiy recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in a romantic and memorable way. The couple, known for their ability to make each other feel special, shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations through a romantic video that has now gone viral.

3 things you need to know

The duo started dating on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

On 16 January 2016, Divyanka got engaged to Vivek Dahiya.

The couple got married on 8 July 2016.

TV couple celebrate anniversary by the seashore

The anniversary celebrations took place in Thailand, where Divyanka and Vivek enjoyed a romantic sea-side dinner. Divyanka shared a video of the special moment on her Instagram account on July 9, 2023. In the clip, Vivek can be seen setting up a romantic dinner date for his beloved wife by the seashore. The couple appeared to be having a great time, filled with laughter and love.

Divyanka Tripathi expressed her love and appreciation for her husband by posting the video and captioning it, ‘While the salt-kissed air whispers tales of our love story, celebrating our anniversary with a romantic seaside dinner. Happy Anniversary my love!😍'.

Vivek Dahiya’s romantic post for lady love

Vivek Dahiya also wished his lady love a happy anniversary with a series of romantic pictures from their Thailand trip. The photos captured the couple lost in each other’s love and adventure. Along with the pictures, Vivek wrote, "To my companion in travel & adventure - world is brighter with you. Here’s to completing 7 years that went by in a jiffy."

(Vivek Dahiya shared a series of pictures from their wedding anniversary celebration | Image: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of the TV show ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’. Initially, they developed a friendship which later blossomed into love. In 2016, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married. Fans and well-wishers of Divyanka and Vivek were thrilled to catch a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations and showered them with love and best wishes.