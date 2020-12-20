Divyanka Tripathi's Best Poses To Take Cues For Your Next Photoshoot

Actor Divyanka Tripathi often impresses her fans on social media with her graceful poses and unique fashion sense. She has been posting pictures of herself from different occasions on social media. From travel snaps to traditional ones for celebration, to casual outfits, she has rocked them all. So, we have compiled some of Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram photos where she gives stunning poses from which you can take cues:

5 tips to pose professionally like Divyanka Tripathi

Candid poses

Divyanka Tripathi has aced the fake candid pose by sitting in an evening dress with a glass of drink. Resting crossed legs, she is visible looking sideways, flaunting her jawline. The actor is also looking outside for the capture. Tripathi captioned it as, “At times people around you make you feel like a goddess. Here I'm a three-armed one since the man behind me froze in this pose for more than an hour!🥵 So finally a side pose to satisfy my picture hungry soul!🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️#ViewWorthCapturing”. Check out Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram photos:

Unfiltered snaps

Besides giving perfect tips for living life, the actor shares ways to get splendid pictures. She has filled her Instagram with photos to keep you scrolling. Additionally, to look natural, one can always go unfiltered. The star captioned it as, “You may never get a moment that's perfect. Just take a moment and make it perfect!#TuesdayTip #NoEdit #NoCropping #EffortlessPics 😅 thankfully!”.

Twirling in dresses

Gowns and traditional attires are perfect to twirl and click gorgeous photos. Divyanka Tripathi’s social media posts are proving the same. The actor is twirling smoothly in a floral-printed blue dress. She even added a quirky caption alongside the same by writing, “Ban ke titli dil uda🦋” and credited the designer by tagging @stylingbyvictor. Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post:

Peek-a-boo

One can also grab attention by peeking from behind the wall, or curtains. Similarly, Divyanka Tripathi is acing this royal pose in her Instagram post. The star is giving a coy pose, looking from behind the curtain with expressive eyes. Check out Divyanka Tripathi's photos:

Ramp walk

No one can ignore the pose when someone pretends to look natural by taking a couple of steps. In one of the actor’s travel photos, she is visible walking in a blue-shaded one-piece dress. Check out Divyanka Tripathi's photos:

