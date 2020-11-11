Millie Bobby Brown Of 'Stranger Things' Fame Mourns The Loss Of Her Deceased Grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown is a well-known English actress, best known for her role in the Stranger Things series. She first began filming for the series when she was barely twelve years old and has received success and praise from the audience at a very young age. Although the success and popularity of Stranger Things and her work as a producer at such a young age may have been good news for the actress, a piece of rather unfortunate and disturbing news has come in the form of the passing of Millie Bobby Brown’s grandmother. Here is all you need to know.

Millie Bobby Brown mourns the passing of her grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram handle to confirm the news of her grandmother’s passing. She posted a sweet video of her with her grandmother sharing love and kisses along with a heartfelt message in the caption. Her message reads, “There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point…,” and continues, “I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened.” She expressed her intense sorrow and attachment to her grandmother with these words.

Millie Bobby Brown’s grandmother has passed away battling Alzheimer’s disease. Adding a word about the disease, she said, “Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch.” There was also a note about how Millie Bobby Brown's grandmother used to tell them about living in World War 2. She also expressed regret of not getting a chance to say her final goodbyes to her grandmother.

In a final note to her deceased grandmother, she wrote, “Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram floods with condolences

Image courtesy: Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram feed immediately started getting filled with condolences from her fans and other colleagues from the world of cinema. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul wrote in his comment, “Oh Mills. I’m so sorry. Love to you and your beautiful family.”

Many fans expressed their sorrow for her loss and sent their wishes for Millie Bobby Brown’s family as well. The actress has worked in many well-known television and web series including Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and more.

