Divyanka Tripathi Shares Heartwarming Post For Vivek On Their Fifth Engagement Anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are ampng the most popular couples in the Indian television industry. They never fail to show their love for each other on Instagram and in public as well. The couple is celebrating their fifth engagement anniversary today, on January 15, 2021, and the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to Instagram to wish her husband with a heartwarming post. Read on to know more about Divyanka's Instagram post.

Divyanka Tripathi wishes husband Vivek on their engagement anniversary

Television heartthrobs Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of their show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in the year 2016 and has been going strong ever since then. On the occasion of their fifth engagement anniversary today, Divyanka posted a picture of herself with her husband Vivek on Instagram and captioned it, "Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our #EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya. Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge." She added the hashtag Divek Engagement Anniversary and the date 15th January as well in the caption. In her post, the loved up pair can be seen hugging each other and posing in a candle-lit room. You can see her post here.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most followed television celebrities in India with a following of 13.4 million people on Instagram. Her latest post with her husband Vivek garnered more than 105k likes in a few hours and her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with best wishes and congratulatory messages for the actor. While one comment read, "Beautiful captureâ¤ï¸ I see you both have plugged into immense brightness - The picture would have been equally bright even without the candlesðŸ˜ƒâ¤ï¸", another follower said, "World's most beautiful Couple ðŸ˜. Happy 5th Engagement Anniversary DIVEK â¤ï¸" You can see some of the comments on her engagement anniversary post here.

