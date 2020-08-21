Did You Know Shabir Ahluwalia Owned A Production House 'Flying Turtle' With His Friends?

Shabir Ahluwalia, the popular actor and host of Indian television, is known for his role in the show Kumkum Bhagya. He is majorly popular for his portrayal of Abhishek Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya opposite, Sriti Jha. Apart from acting, the star is also involved in other businesses and owns a production company.

Reportedly, the actor has joined hands with his good friends, Sakett Saawhney and Anil V Kumar to form the production house, named Flying Turtle Films. They also went on to produce some of the shows like Ganga Ki Dheej on the channel Sahara One, Savitri and Savdhan India for the channel Life OK.

As per reports by Telly Chakkar, on the big screen, Shabir Ahluwalia and his team had joined hands to co-produce the recently released film, Zanjeer (remake).

Shabir Ahluwalia owns production house “Flying Turtle” along with his friends

However, Shabir Ahluwalia’s production company, the Flying Turtle Films is working on its last project of an episode of Savdhan India. This show features Shailesh Gulabani and Samragyi Nema. Also as per the news by Telly Chakkar, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sakett will again join hands to form a company of their own, while the much-admired director, Anil V Kumar will part ways with the business.

As the leading media portal, Telly Chakkar contacted Sakett Saawhney, a friend and business of Shabir Ahluwalia, he confirmed the news saying that, Yes, they are indeed splitting.

Anil, Shabir and Sakett Saawhnay had worked together for 7-8 years and also have been very great friends before they took the frienship further by forming Flying Turtle Films. In the past 4 years, they have done projects like Ganga Ki Dheej, Savitri and Savdhan India, apart from producing the remake of Zanjeer which released recently.

Going ahead, the trio has different plans for their future and hence they have decided to go different ways professionally, but amicably.

Further talking to the media portal, Telly Chakkar, Sakett said that it is still the same equation between the three of them and they hope this rests all rumours and speculations surrounding their partnership's split. So, as per the Telly Chakkar, it is speculated that with Flying Turtle Films dissolving, Sakett and Shabir Ahluwalia will still continue working together.

Sakett told Telly CHakkar that they will gear up to continue working together under their new production company Colossiva Entertainment (P) Ltd. So, as per Sakett, the trio may be concluding their venture, but this also means a new beginning for them.

